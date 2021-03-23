Charleston City Council to discuss new efforts to get power lines underground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents who live in the City of Charleston say they have been pushing for years to get power lines underground in their neighborhoods and other areas.
Many say they want to preserve the trees and landscape in those areas. Tree cutting is normal routine to protect the power lines.
On Tuesday, Charleston City Council will meet to vote on an ordinance that could amend the city’s electrical franchise agreement with Dominion Energy. The amendment would establish a new procedure getting power lines underground for neighborhoods, along highways and other parts of the city.
Charleston’s Chief Innovation Officer Tracy McKee says the ordinance would allow the city to utilize the non-standard service fund to be able to underground utility lines that are currently above ground. The non-standard service fund is created from a fee that all residents pay on their utility bills.
City officials say the former process to get power lines underground was ineffective because it placed the burden on neighborhoods.
In the current proposal, McKee says Dominion Energy would pay 50% percent of costs and the city would pay the remaining 50% from the non-standard service fund. She says households won’t be responsible for paying additional funds for the process. However, residents will have to pay for the connection to their homes.
City council will have the first reading of the ordinance at the meeting.
Charleston City Council will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. You can watch the meeting here.
