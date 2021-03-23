Charleston County School Board approves pay increase for teachers and staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has approved a salary increase for teachers and staff during a meeting on Monday.
The school board’s motion approved a current year “step” increase for eligible employees, which is an annual salary increase teachers usually get every year.
Due to the pandemic, the annual “step” increase for teachers was put on hold for the 2020-2021 year. State lawmakers recently approved the pay increase, with Gov. Henry McMaster signing the bill. That gave permission for school districts to move forward with the increase.
Board members also approved a two percent cost-of-living increase for all employees.
“Our staff and teachers have worked tirelessly throughout this COVID situation and we finally had an opportunity to give that increase,” Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said. “We’re hoping that this 2% will definitely let our teachers and staff know we appreciate and value them and what they’re doing.”
The new adjustment will bring the starting teacher salary to $39,675.
Board members say the goal is to make the pay more comparable to surrounding school districts.
Lump sum payments will be made to teachers with the April 30 payroll, hourly employees with May 14 payroll, and exempt administrators with the May 28 payroll.
Board members say they are also working to figure out other initiatives to recognize teachers, and means to further improve teacher pay.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.