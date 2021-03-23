Charleston hosts final round of public input for 10-year-plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is inviting residents to participate in the upcoming final round of feedback for the Charleston City Plan.
City officials say residents will have the opportunity to review segments of the draft plan and provide input before a full version is presented to the Planning Commission and City Council in May.
The Charleston City Plan will be the city’s new comprehensive plan, which is required by the state to be revised every 10 years.
Officials say the drafting process is steered by the Planning Commission and a final plan is ultimately presented to City Council for consideration.
City officials say the Charleston City Plan presents an opportunity for the city to confront some of its greatest challenges, such as the availability of affordable housing and the adverse impacts of flooding and sea level rise.
The first round of public engagement for the plan took place in fall 2020, and city officials say more than 3,000 residents participated either in group settings or by taking the City Plan survey.
Charleston residents can view Community orientations for those new to the City Plan Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Additionally, there will be a special topic feedback session about the City Plan Housing Analysis and related recommendations the following Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Finally on March 31st the city has scheduled a special topic feedback session about the City Plan Water and Land Use Analysis from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
City of Charleston Planning Manager Christopher Morgan said, “We are excited to be entering the final stages of the plan and are very interested to hear citizens’ feedback. We are hopeful that there will be broad participation from the public, as there’s no question that the plan will be strengthened by input from those who call Charleston home.”
