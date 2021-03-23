Charleston restaurant owner wanted by sheriff’s office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known local restaurant owner is wanted by law enforcement.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office says it’s in connection to an incident at the Honky Tonk Saloon in Ladson earlier this month.
According to a police report, Sam Mustafa got into a physical altercation with an employee who he just let go. Investigators said both parties will face charges.
Mustafa is being sued in connection with an alleged assault back in 2018 when a woman claimed he grabbed her hair and smashed her head to the ground. That lawsuit is still pending, according to Charleston County clerk’s office.
Mustafa is the owner of many Charleston restaurants including Toast, Tabbuli and Eli’s Table.
