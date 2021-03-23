Coastal Carolina opens CBI action with 93-82 win over Bryant

CCU shot 45.8 percent (33-of-72) from the field and hit nine of its 26 three-point attempts for 34.6 percent. The Chants also did a good job on the boards, outrebounding the Bulldogs 53-31. Along with Mostafa’s work on the boards, Green came up one rebound short of a double-double with nine rebounds along with Jones who also had nine, also missing out on a double-double.