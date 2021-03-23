Dept. of Transportation holding massive litter pickup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they are holding a massive state-wide litter pickup as part of their “Spring Spruce Up” initiative.
SCDOT says hundreds of their employees will be picking up litter in their first of two annual pickup events.
Organizers say employees and volunteers will be leaving from SCDOT headquarters and county offices starting Tuesday morning, and they ask drivers to use caution when near teams.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.