Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting man following argument at club

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man following an argument at a Charleston County club.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Everette Rashad Duffy in connection to the shooting that happened in November of 2020. Duffy also faces charges for an armed robbery that happened during the same month.
Arrest warrants state the shooting happened at Spanky’s Club on Ethel Post Office Road in Hollywood on Nov. 27. Deputies said a man was shot in the hand. An investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting.
According to investigators, a week before the shooting, Duffy was involved in an armed robbery where he used a gun to strike the victim in the head multiple times.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.