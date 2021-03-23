Goose Creek City Council holding workshop to discuss comprehensive plan

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek’s 10-year plan for the city is currently in the draft phase.
City council says they are holding a special meeting to discuss the comprehensive plan, Tuesday evening.
Officials say they previously held information sessions for the public to provide feedback, but now they are almost done crafting the plan.
The plan analyzes the city’s current state and reportedly it identifies goals and plans to accomplish in the future.
The plan addresses what officials are calling ‘Smart Growth’ initiatives, along with redevelopment, mix-use opportunities, affordable housing opportunities and plans to create jobs.
The nearly 200-page document includes details about other suggested improvements as well.
The meeting is scheduled to take place 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters on Button Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.