Isle of Palms could soon add more parking spaces

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who love to head to the Isle of Palms but are sick of trying to find parking might soon have an answer.
Isle of Palms city leaders say they are discussing possible plans to add parking spaces to Palm Boulevard.
In the past, the land side of Palm Boulevard between 22nd Avenue and 40th Avenue has been used by beach goers and visitors to parallel park off to the side of the road.
However this may soon change. Isle of Palms City Council says they will be discussing potentially changing all of this parking on the land side of Palm Blvd into angled parking. Plans show that this would add a significant number of spaces to the area.
IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll says this project is being proposed by The South Carolina Department of Transportation, and although details are limited, he says SCDOT is looking at adding markers to separate each parking spot.
Carroll says the department has been out to the island numerous times measuring the roads and trying to find the best solution for the parking issue. He says the SCDOT would be completely in charge of this project.
Council says they will hear exactly how many parking spaces this would add at their 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
Carroll says council is set to discuss the pros and cons of the additional parking. While it would be great to be able to add more parking, he says they also want to look at how sustainable the additional cars would be for both the beaches and the bridge.
The SCDOT says they are not providing any further information until after Tuesday’s council meeting.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.