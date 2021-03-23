Man facing multiple charges after deputies find multiple bullet holes at Berkeley Co. home

Brandon Lamar Marion (Source: BCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 5:31 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man on multiple charges after deputies found a bedroom window with multiple bullet holes at a home in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brandon Lamar Marion on charges of attempted murder, three counts of kidnapping, four counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and burglary.

His arrest stems from an investigation on early Monday morning when deputies responded to a home on Matilda Circle in Pineville for a disturbance involving gunshots.

When deputies arrived they reported the suspect was in a room on the floor next to his kids. A report states that Marion told the deputies that people were taking “stuff” from him and hiding his wife.

One of the victims, identified as a 34-year-old man, also had a gunshot wound to his leg.

A responding deputy said he observed a bedroom window which was damaged by multiple gunshots.

