MUSC nears 150,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC said in its latest COVID-19 vaccine briefing that it has distributed nearly 150,000 doses since mid-December.
The hospital’s chief quality officer, Dr. Danielle Scheurer, says the hospital system is trying to be careful as they schedule appointments.
“We are being very mindful about not scheduling too far out in advance, so not sort of getting over our skis and overcommitting for a weeks out when we only really know what we are getting week to week,” she said.
Scheurer says they are trying to open up as many appointments as there are vaccines, which is about 20-thousand a week.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Scheurer also said mask mandates should stay for at least indoor places.
“Particularly in areas that have mask mandates, there’s no way for anyone to know right now who has or hasn’t been vaccinated, so honestly from a public health perspective, the easiest way is just to say wear a mask in public and certainly in indoor spaces,” she said.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
DHEC said more than 605,000 South Carolinians are now fully vaccinated, with the majority receiving the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The agency said there are currently more than 682,000 appointments scheduled.
