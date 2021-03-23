Parent Survival Guide: COVID-friendly Spring Break tips

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a little over a year since the start of the pandemic, many families are eager for their chance to get out and vacation again.
A recent report by Destination Analysts says about 12 % of Americans are planning to take a trip for Spring Break and the majority of people are doing their trip by car.
“There’s a huge uptick in people who are wanting to hit the road and drive somewhere to take their trip and go somewhere domestically cause that’s what’s open and people are making due,” AAA Carolinas General Manager Ernie King said.
King says popular vacation hot spots like Florida are seeing a rush of people. He says specifically in areas like Key West, and even Disney World in Orlando, are booked to limited capacity for April.
Those not trying to go too far and stay clear of the crowds can always take a trip to area state parks. King says these trips can be very popular and even closer destinations are also ideal.
“With us being in SC there’s plenty to do without ever having to leave the state even a day trip,” King said.
Travel expert Sarah Dandashy says its best to be open with travel options and never underestimate a staycation.
“The benefit of Charleston is having the availability of so many coastal destinations to choose from so you can head north to Myrtle Beach or south to Hilton Head either way its a win win,” Dandashy said.
When it comes to accommodations and safety, King says book hotels, campgrounds and rentals prior to staying. He also says to ask what COVID precautions the host is taking to protect guests.
Social distancing protocols, capacity rules are and asking if all amenities are available would also be a good idea, King says.
“The good thing is that we have heard good reviews about the distancing and the cleanliness taking place in the hotels and the rentals. The owners have been handling things the right way with keeping people safe even with people coming and going,”Dandashy said.
King says regardless to what you decide to do for your spring break vacation the biggest piece of advice right now is planning ahead. Know the mandates that are currently in place along with the CDC guidelines for where you are going.
