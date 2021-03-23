Police investigate fatal shooting at Walterboro apartment complex

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police department say one person died after a shooting Monday night.
Police responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the Druid Hills Apartments in the 100 block of Beach Road where a shooting had been reported.
Police found a shooting victim lying on the ground and provided aid to the victim until Colleton County Fire Rescue arrived.
Police say the victim later died at an area hospital.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
