Police: 2 wounded in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Police say they first responded to the 3300 block of Florida Avenue at 6:36 p.m. Monday after receiving calls that someone had been shot.
Officers say they located one of the victims on the 1900 block of Tulip Street and another victim who had been shot at the base of a flight of stairs in the 3300 block of Florida Avenue.
NCPD says both victims were transported by Charleston County Emergency Medical Services to the Medical University of South Carolina.
North Charleston Police say they are investigating.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.