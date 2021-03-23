SC reports just under 500 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 494 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a rise of just over 150 cases from Monday’s reported 343 new cases.
The report included 213 probable cases; two confirmed deaths and one probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 460,277 confirmed cases, 82,635 probable cases, 7,971 confirmed deaths and 1,059 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 13,741 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.8%, up from 4.0% in Monday’s report.
To date, the state has performed 6,555,178 COVID-19 tests.
As of Friday, DHEC reported more than 1 million South Carolinians had either been fully vaccinated or had begun the vaccine process, depending on whether they took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least the first of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.
