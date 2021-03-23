Search underway after 18-month-old girl kidnapped in Dillon County, sheriff’s office says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in the search for an 18-month-old girl who they said has been kidnapped.
Authorities said Alayna Blackmon was taken by her father Tracy Blackmon after he assaulted the little girl’s mother.
The sheriff’s office said Tracy Blackmon does not have custody of the little girl.
Tracy Blackmon is wanted for domestic violence and kidnapping.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.
