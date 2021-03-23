Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation next month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Boone Hall Plantation says its annual Strawberry Festival will return for the first time since 2019 in April.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event will run from April 29 through May 2, according to Boone Hall spokesman Rick Benthall.
The festival features a variety of entertainment and activities for people of all ages, including acrobatic dogs, thrill rides, a petting zoo, pig races, contests, festival foods, and fresh strawberries.
Benthall said the event will be spread out on over 20 acres outdoors with a plan in place that is an effort to ensure all who attend enjoy a safe, healthy, day of fun on the farm.
Long-time Boone Hall owner Willie McRae began the festival as a two-acre U-pick strawberry patch in 1997. The event eventually grew into the one of the state’s largest spring festivals.
It will be the first Lowcountry Strawberry Festival operated by General Manager Jim Westerhold, who took over leadership of Boone Hall last May after McRae’s death.
“Willie McRae set the bar high for all Boone Hall special events,” Westerhold said. “We’re excited to continue the legacy that he left behind and are anticipating a great festival as many people appear ready to get back out to safe community events.”
Admission for people 12 and older will be $12, and admission for children 2-11 will be $8. Children one and younger are free with a paid adult admission.
U-Pick strawberries will only be available a limited number of hours during the time the festival is open:
- April 29: Fields closed
- April 30: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 2: Noon to 5 p.m.
U-Pick strawberries will be $2.49 per pound and for health and safety reasons, purchase of a one gallon bucket for $2 will be required for picking berries, the event’s website states.
Access to the Family Festival side of the event which features a petting zoo, acrobatic dog shows, pig races, a three-story slide tower, two giant jump pillows, playground area, contests, live entertainment, vendor exhibits, access to the festival ride side of the event, free parking, and more. Tractor rides to the U-pick strawberry fields also included during designated u-pick hours as long as berries are available.
Tickets for Festival Rides must be purchased separately from admission.
