Ten dead dogs found in trash bags during litter cleanup in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A grisly discovery was made during ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ in Robeson County this past weekend.
Authorities said ten dogs – mostly pit bulls - were discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shared a photo of the bags containing the remains on his Facebook page Saturday.
Despite the disturbing discovery, authorities deemed the litter cleanup project a success, as first responders and volunteers collected 1,545 large bags of trash.
If you have any information on the deceased dogs, call the RCSO.
