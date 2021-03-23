Test flights underway over Charleston area for presidential replacement helicopter

Test flights underway over Charleston area for presidential replacement helicopter
President Joe Biden steps off Marine One before boarding Air Force One on March 19 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. Biden is en route to Washington. A VH-92A being tested over Charleston is expected to join service for executive transport, according to the White House Military Office. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Patrick Phillips | March 23, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston confirmed Tuesday afternoon operation testing of a replacement presidential helicopter is underway over the Charleston area.

The Marine Helicopter Squadron One will conduct multiple test flights while in Charleston, with practice landings planned at The Citadel.

A detachment of VH-924s and MV-22Bs were deployed to Joint Base Charleston to conduct the testing, according to a statement from the White House Military Office and Headquarters Marine Corps and forwarded from Joint Base Charleston.

The White House Military Office said it will determine specific timing for the helicopter to begin performing in an executive transport capacity.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.