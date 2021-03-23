Test flights underway over Charleston area for presidential replacement helicopter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston confirmed Tuesday afternoon operation testing of a replacement presidential helicopter is underway over the Charleston area.
The Marine Helicopter Squadron One will conduct multiple test flights while in Charleston, with practice landings planned at The Citadel.
A detachment of VH-924s and MV-22Bs were deployed to Joint Base Charleston to conduct the testing, according to a statement from the White House Military Office and Headquarters Marine Corps and forwarded from Joint Base Charleston.
The White House Military Office said it will determine specific timing for the helicopter to begin performing in an executive transport capacity.
