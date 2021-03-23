Tidelands Health offers COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is offering a flexible schedule opportunity for those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you are in Phase 1a or Phase 1b, people can quickly sign up to receive a vaccine on Tuesday at the hospital’s regional vaccination site at the Howard Gymnasium at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown.
Those interested will CLICK HERE to take them to the website to register.
While there, you will select an hour time block and enter your information. You will receive a confirmation email that you will bring to the vaccination site.
You must arrive during that time block, and you may experience a brief wait before receiving your vaccine.
Once you arrive, you’ll receive your first dose and be scheduled for a second dose.
People are being asked to only select one time block per person. Do not select more than one.
