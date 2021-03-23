Warming up into the 80s later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mostly cloudy and cool for the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. There is a small chance of a sprinkle but most of you will stay dry. Sunshine will start to return on Wednesday and the temperatures will be warming up. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, 80 degrees on Thursday and the low to mid 80s on Friday through the weekend. A series of cold fronts will try to make it into the area for the end of the week increasing our chance of showers and storms for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cooling down early next week with highs back in the 60s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 69, Low 53.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 76, Low 60.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 80, Low 63.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 83, Low 64.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 82, Low 65.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 81, Low 54.
