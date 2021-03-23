Warming up into the 80s later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mostly cloudy and cool for the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. There is a small chance of a sprinkle but most of you will stay dry. Sunshine will start to return on Wednesday and the temperatures will be warming up. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, 80 degrees on Thursday and the low to mid 80s on Friday through the weekend. A series of cold fronts will try to make it into the area for the end of the week increasing our chance of showers and storms for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cooling down early next week with highs back in the 60s.