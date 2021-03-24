Abducted Caldwell County girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old Caldwell County girl was found safe Tuesday evening, less than an hour after an Amber Alert was issued.
The Sheriff’s Office told WBTV the girl was located in Lenoir in “good condition.”
Officers said they believe she was abducted.
Officials say the alleged abductor was 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer. Setzer stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 215 pounds.
Setzer has a tattoo on his left arm.
Deputies did not say if there were any arrests made.
Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 828-757-1400 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.