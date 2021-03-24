‘Significant’ leak affecting portions of Beaufort County; residents asked to conserve water

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking residents in northern Beaufort County to conserve water following a “significant” leak Wednesday night.
“Customers from St. Helena, Dataw, Harbor, Hunting and Fripp Islands are all asked to conserve water this evening,” said officials with the Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority.
According to officials, a major leak occurred which could lead to a loss in pressure and cause a boil water advisory.
“Please refrain from laundry, irrigation, dishwashers or any other activity that would use large amounts of water! We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation. We will keep you posted with updates,” officials said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.