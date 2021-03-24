Authorities say no foul play involved in body found in North Charleston

Authorities say no foul play involved in body found in North Charleston
North Charleston Police Department (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 5:08 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said there is no foul play suspected in a body that was found in the woods in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the deceased as 53-year-old Raymond Creech III from the Charleston area.

Police said the body was found on Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off of University Boulevard. Viewers reported several police officers in the woods behind the CVS on 8995 University Blvd.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.