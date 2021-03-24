Authorities say no foul play involved in body found in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said there is no foul play suspected in a body that was found in the woods in North Charleston.
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the deceased as 53-year-old Raymond Creech III from the Charleston area.
Police said the body was found on Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off of University Boulevard. Viewers reported several police officers in the woods behind the CVS on 8995 University Blvd.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
