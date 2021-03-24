Battery Announce Home Opener at Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery announced Tuesday the 2021 season’s home opener at Patriots Point. The Black and Yellow will play host to regional rival Charlotte Independence Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. The first match back in the new stadium at Patriots Point will welcome fans as the club opens attendance to 50% capacity to start the 2021 season.
“We’ve been building towards this for a long time now,” said club executive chairman Rob Salvatore. “And while we were able to share a preview of what the new era of the Battery at Patriots Point will look like with a few fans last season, now that we have a date, an opponent, and the ability to open our doors, we are very excited. The anticipation and excitement will continue to build as the team trains and we prepare the stadium for the opener. We couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to showcase the club in our new home come May 14 against a rival like Charlotte Independence.”
Tickets for the Battery’s May 14 home opener against Charlotte are now available online through SeatGeek, the club’s exclusive new ticketing provider. Attendance will be limited to 50% stadium capacity to start the 2021 season, in accordance with state and local guidelines, with tickets available in groups of 2 to 4 fans to allow for spacing as possible. “We’ve come a long way since the early days of the pandemic,” Battery head of community Scott Krenitski noted. “We’re excited to welcome more fans to Patriots Point and give the community the chance to create a gameday atmosphere unique to this amazing city.”
The Battery kicked off preseason training on Tuesday, March 16, and are scheduled to play a series of friendly training exercises and exhibition matches leading up to the start of the 2021 regular season this May.
“Playing Charlotte and opening up with fans is going to be fantastic,” added Battery head coach Michael Anhaeuser. “The home opener’s always an exciting day. We want to start off how we finished at home last year and really showcase our team to the community. That’s the start of our season at home and we’re very excited.”
The Battery’s full schedule for the 2021 season is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.