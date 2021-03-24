Battery Announce Home Opener at Patriots Point

“We’ve been building towards this for a long time now,” said club executive chairman Rob Salvatore. “And while we were able to share a preview of what the new era of the Battery at Patriots Point will look like with a few fans last season, now that we have a date, an opponent, and the ability to open our doors, we are very excited. The anticipation and excitement will continue to build as the team trains and we prepare the stadium for the opener. We couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to showcase the club in our new home come May 14 against a rival like Charlotte Independence.”