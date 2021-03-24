Beaufort Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 49-year-old man.
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Eric Nakamura, and said family members reported him missing from his Blacksmith Circle home in Laurel Bay.
“Eric has medical conditions and his family is concerned for his safety,” the sheriff’s office said. “Eric was last seen at approximately 6:40 p.m. tonight leaving his residence on foot.”
Deputies describe Nakamura as caucasian, 6′1″, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
“Residents and motorists in the Laurel Bay area can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence, as sheriff’s office deputies and K-9 units search for Eric,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who has information on Nakamura’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
