Beaufort holding cyber-security exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Beaufort says they are holding their first-ever cyber-security training exercise.
City officials say that police, firefighters, and other government employees are coming together to learn how to fight cyber-criminals.
Organizers of the training say that by the end of their course participants will be able to respond to cyber attacks and cyber threats.
Congresswoman Nancy Mace will also be attending the training to show her support, the city wrote in a statement.
City officials say the program was made possible by representatives from the South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity and the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion of the S.C. Army National Guard.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.