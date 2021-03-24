Charleston Co. providing free cooking oil disposal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they will be provide cooking oil disposal containers at eight county operated convenience centers.
County officials say they are collaborating with Green Energy Biofuel to provide this free disposal service.
The partnership with Green Energy Biofuel has enabled the disposal to come at no cost to not only residents, but also the county.
The county says Green Energy Biofuel is an alternative fuels company that refines and recycles used cooking oil and other food products from kitchens and food manufacturers, resulting in a biodiesel product.
The Charleston County Stormwater Division says improper disposal includes dumping cooking oil down sewer drains, kitchen drains, into ditches or anything that leads to our waterways. As oil floats on the surface of water, officials say it acts as a barrier preventing the transfer of oxygen to the water.
These oils never safely dissolve in water and the Stormwater Division says the oils are either removed by humans, settle onto wildlife or plants, or bio-degrade after many years into toxic by-products.
“Our goal at Charleston County is to provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly disposal options for our citizens,” Charleston County Solid Waste Committee Chair Anna Johnson said. “The cooking oil containers will be conveniently located at our convenience centers and the ability to work with a South Carolina company is an added bonus.”
