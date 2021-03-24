Charleston police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away from home.
Authorities are looking for Asiah Nicole Williams who was last seen by her mother at their home on Romney Street on Sunday night.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black jumper, a multicolored white jacket, yellow socks, and pink and white Adidas sneakers; authorities provided a picture above of Williams wearing the clothing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective.
