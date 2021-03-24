Coastal Carolina Defeats Stetson in Overtime Thriller

The Hatters shot 57 percent in the first half on their way to a 33-31 halftime lead. Six of their 12 field goals were three’s with Jones coming off the bench to knock down three three-pointers and score 14 points. Perry had 10 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting and Valdez scored nine, all on three-pointers. They were the only three players to score for Stetson in the first half.