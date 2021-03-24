CofC’s Brevin Galloway commits to Boston College

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Earl Grant will have at least one familiar face with him on the court at Boston College next season.
Former College of Charleston guard Brevin Galloway announced on Tuesday night that he’ll be transferring to play for Grant with the Eagles next season.
Galloway played in just 4 games for the Cougars last season before suffering a torn ACL. He averaged 15 points per game last year before the injury.
“It came down to the relationship I had with coach Grant,” Galloway told 24/7 Sports. “I’ve known him since I was 10 years old and obviously he trusts me, even after knee surgery. When I tore my ACL he still wanted me to come there and play in the ACC and trusted me so that was really the deal breaker for me. Also playing in the ACC is a crazy experience and an opportunity I couldn’t turn down so I’m excited about it.”
Galloway also had Kansas State, Vanderbilt, VCU, Hofstra and a return to CofC in his top 6 choices.
“He wants me to come in there and produce and average anywhere from 14-17 points per game,” he continued with 24/7 Sports. “He’s going to put me in the position to be a scorer. I’m going to have to be able to produce and I really don’t know who he is returning or what guys we have as of now, but he knows I’m more than capable of scoring 15 a night in the ACC. I’m just trying to get my name out there and be a scorer and playmaker so I’m excited.”
Galloway made his decision on the same day a sixth College of Charleston player entered the transfer portal. Jeffrey Pizano-McInnis joined this afternoon.
The duo goes along with Zep Jasper, who committed to Auburn last week, Dontavius King, who’ll be playing at NC Central and DeAngelo Epps and Brenden Tucker.
