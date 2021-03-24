Eagles strike early to down Bucs Tuesday night

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Backed by a seven-inning outing from Willie Lumpkin, Winthrop kept the Charleston Southern offense in check most of the night for a 4-1 Big South Tuesday night win from The Winthrop Ballpark.
Winthrop (6-6, 3-1 Big South) scored two runs on just one hit in the first inning but it was all Lumpkin would need as Charleston Southern (7-7, 7-4 Big South) could only push across one run - a towering blast from Andrew Bullock in the seventh inning - on seven hits.
Bullock finished the night with a pair of knocks while Houston Parker added two hits from his third spot in the order. Kyle Sandstrom’s single back up the middle in the third inning extended the senior’s on-base streak to 25, but the Bucs couldn’t string together hits to overcome the early hole.
Sam Massey and Hunter McIntosh combined to throw 6.0 innings of relief allowing just two earned runs and striking out five, but Lumpkin provided enough length for the home Eagles tossing 7.0 innings of one-run ball scattering six hits.
News and Notes
- Kyle Sandstrom extended his on-base streak to 25 with a third-inning single then reached later on an error
- Andrew Bullock his his second home run of the season, those coming in back-to-back games at Gardner-Webb and at Winthrop
- Houston Parker added two hits on the day including a two-out triple in the eighth, his first of the season
- Hunter McIntosh tossed a season-high 3.0 innings of relief Tuesday night striking out a pair and allowing just one run
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads to Presbyterian for a three-game set beginning Friday in a single game at 3 p.m. followed by an 11 a.m. twinbill Saturday morning.