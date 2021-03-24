Hundreds in SC overdue for second COVID-19 vaccine shots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of people in our state are overdue for their second dose of one of the coronavirus vaccines, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Tidelands Health has now partnered with DHEC to make sure those people get their full protection from COVID-19.
State health officials said Wednesday there are about 2,600 people in Georgetown and other counties who are overdue for their second shots of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
“Overdue” means they are past the 21-day window recommended for Pfizer’s second shots.
DHEC has allocated 2,340 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to Tidelands Health specifically to fill this void.
While Tidelands Health officials said they have not had to cancel a single vaccine appointment, other providers have canceled them for various reasons and have left those needing their seconds shots scrambling to find appointments and availability.
“At Tidelands Health, we’ve administered more than 34,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and every person who has received a first dose has been successfully scheduled for a second dose,” Tidelands’ Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said. “When DHEC asked us if we’d be willing to step up and help these individuals, we didn’t hesitate. We know the COVID-19 vaccine is most effective when both doses are administered, and we want to do all we can to make sure everyone receives both their first and second dose.”
Tidelands Health will hold a special vaccine clinic in the coming days to administer these makeup Pfizer doses. To qualify, individuals must have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than 23 days ago and must have been unable to secure a second dose.
Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine are not eligible to participate, as the two vaccines are not interchangeable.
To register, eligible individuals should complete the request form at tidelandshealth.org/seconddose or by calling 1-866-TIDELANDS. Individuals are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible because of the time-sensitive nature of the vaccine administration window.
