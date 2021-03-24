Lowcountry’s first charter school for kids with dyslexia set to open fall 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry’s first charter school for students with dyslexia and similar reading challenges is set to open this fall.
The Gates School will first be open to students in Grades 1 through 5. Officials say they are set to take 125 students for the 2021 school year, and they already have a waitlist.
Ashley Goverman says she is excited at the prospect of a school that will cater to her child’s specific needs. Her son was diagnosed with dyslexia the summer after first grade.
Now, he is getting ready to enter fourth grade and she says he will be going to the new school.
“Not all of the students all have the same issue. So, knowing that he’s going to be surrounded by kids that struggle the same way, even if it’s not on the same level, I’m hoping it raises his confidence and everybody’s in the same boat,” Goverman said. “I just think being able to have that specific instruction that he needs is going to be a game changer for him honestly.”
Right now, they are in the process of obtaining a $6.5 million bond to buy the Strayer University building in North Charleston and create their school.
