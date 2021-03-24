North Charleston VA holding walk-in vaccine clinic for veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic for veterans.
The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and is open to veterans of any age who are currently enrolled in VA health care.
No appointments are needed for veterans and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Blasy says walk-ins will be taken until 2 p.m. at the clinic located at 6450 Rivers Avenue.
“It’s important to make sure that each of these veterans has the opportunity to get the vaccine, to protect themselves, protect their family, protect their coworkers, and their fellow veterans,” Blasy said. “So, we’re looking for the opportunity to protect everybody, get to that herd immunity that we’re all looking for.”
Blasy says the North Charleston VA clinic has administered over 15,000 vaccines, and the main VA hospital downtown has given over 18,000. He says that includes veterans and employees.
“We’re hitting some great numbers,” Blasy said. “We’re getting a lot of people the vaccine.”
The VA says they will be administering primarily first doses of the shot on Wednesday, but they have both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine.
The North Charleston clinic has the capacity to vaccinate over 100 veterans every 30 minutes, so they do not anticipate a back-up.
Blasy says there will be a quick informational session for each veteran when they arrive so they can learn about the process before getting the vaccine.
“This is a great opportunity to get the vaccine out there. We want those who are concerned about it, maybe have thought they aren’t sure that they want to get the vaccine, we want those people to come in as well,” Blasy said. “We can answer their questions and make sure that they get the appropriate information to get the vaccine as well.”
Those who can’t make Wednesday’s clinic, will be eligible for another clinic on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the same North Charleston location.
Also, those that need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, are encouraged to call the Charleston VA at 843-789-7008. They say veterans can also visit their eligibility website.
