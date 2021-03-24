Police: 1 in custody after Folly Beach chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach Police say one man is in custody following a police chase Wednesday morning.
Police have not yet released the identify of the person in custody.
The incident began when police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen that had come onto the island, Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said.
The vehicle had multiple people inside at the time police attempted to stop it, he said.
The driver attempted to elude police by driving around the island and even on the beach before eventually leaving the island, Gilreath said.
The driver’s vehicle hit spike strips Charleston County deputies placed at South Grimball Road and ended up in a ditch, he said.
Police say the driver then ran from the vehicle and was caught nearby at South Grimball Road and Ismael Road.
There were no injuries to officers, the man in custody or the other occupants of the vehicle, he said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.