Police: Suspect arrested after calling to report homicide in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody in Rock Hill Wednesday morning after calling police about the situation himself, according to officials.
The investigation began when police say 33-year-old Nathan Thomas called to report a shooting on Ligon Road. According to the release, Thomas identified himself as the suspect during that call.
Officers responded to the scene and found a 25-year-old man dead in an area behind several businesses near Riverview Road, off Ligon Rd. The area was closed as police investigated.
Police say Thomas told them he was in a vehicle stopped on Mt. Gallant Road. He was found there, taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny auto.
There is no word on a possible motive for the shooting and the victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.