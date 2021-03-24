Retired Gaston County police K-9 Pax dies at age 14

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Retired Gaston County police K-9 Pax has died at age 14 after years of service with the police department.
K-9 Pax died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. K-9 Pax, a German shepherd, had served with the Gaston County Police K9 Unit from 2010 until 2016.
K-9 Pax came from Canine Extreme Inc. based in Ocala, Florida. He was a certified police dog through the American Police Canine Association. He was certified in obedience, apprehension/handler protection, narcotics detection, area searches, tracking, article searches, and building searches.
During his tenure with the Department, K9 Pax worked with 3 different handlers:
- Captain J. Leatherwood
- Sgt. A. J. Isenhour
- Sgt. R. L. Waldrop
During his tenure, police say K-9 Pax was responsible for over 120 K-9-related arrests. He conducted numerous tracks and apprehended several individuals.
“K-9 Pax not only served the citizens of Gaston County but provided his abilities to several partner agencies,” a press release read.
On several occasions, he assisted investigations for state and federal agencies. He was responsible for seizing over $75,000 in illegal narcotics during his career.
K-9 Pax enjoyed his retirement while living with former K-9 Handler Captain W. P. Downey. K-9 Pax was 14 years old at the time of his death.
