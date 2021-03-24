Stingrays’ Alex Dubeau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Prior to turning pro, Dubeau went 46-15-0 in 65 career appearances at the University of New Brunswick with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He also appeared in 228 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Moncton where he went 138-69-8 with 16 shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.