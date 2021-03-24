Stingrays’ Alex Dubeau Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Alex Dubeau has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 15-21.
Dubeau went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances against Fort Wayne last week. It is the second time in his career that he has received the league’s weekly honor.
The 26-year-old made 38 saves in a 2-1 win on Friday and turned aside 37 shots in a 5-1 victory on Saturday
A native of Mascouche, Quebec, Dubeau is 8-1-3 in 12 appearances with the Stingrays this season. He is tied for seventh in the ECHL with a 2.52 goals-against average and is 11th with a .914 save percentage.
Dubeau has seen action in 58 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Brampton and Fort Wayne posting an overall record of 32-19-6 with three shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He has also appeared in three career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville.
Prior to turning pro, Dubeau went 46-15-0 in 65 career appearances at the University of New Brunswick with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. He also appeared in 228 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Moncton where he went 138-69-8 with 16 shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.
The Stingrays are back at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night to face the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. before hosting the Orlando Solar Bears this weekend for three straight contests March 26-28.