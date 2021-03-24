Summerville man accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving juveniles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 23-year-old Summerville man accused of having sexually explicit material involving juveniles.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andre Tremaine Mack.
His arrest stems from an investigation that started on March 10 when the sheriff’s office received a notification that the suspect had in their possession sexually explicit material involving juveniles.
The next day authorities went to Mack’s home with an arrest warrant and took him into custody.
