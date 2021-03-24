Summerville man wins Palmetto Cash 5 twice in same night

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - State Education Lottery officials say a Summerville man played the same numbers twice and won double the jackpot.
The man, whose name was not released, bought two identical Palmetto Cash 5 tickets at the Beer and Tobacco Outlet on North Main Street in Summerville for the March 17 drawing.
His numbers were 2 - 4 - 5 - 6 and 9 and he won $100,000 on each of his two tickets, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
“If I’m going to play it once, more is better,” the man said.
For selling both claimed tickets, Beer and Tobacco Outlet received a $2,000 commission.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, Armstrong said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.