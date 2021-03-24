Troopers respond to fatal Dorchester Co. collision

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after crashing into a tree in Dorchester County.
Troopers say they responded to a crash which happened at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved a 2016 Honda C-RV that troopers say crashed on Carter Road.
SCHP says the Honda was traveling east on Carter Road when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but troopers say they died at the scene.
Those seeking more information on the deceased are asked to contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.
SCHP says this crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.