U.S. Army Corps of Engineers filling time capsule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is filling a time capsule to honor 150 years of service.
The Charleston District says they have served South Carolina for 150 years and played a critical role in the growth and prosperity of the state.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Corporate Communications Glenn Jeffries says the corps delivers solutions that help create a better tomorrow, and they will also raise a commemorative flag to celebrate.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be speaking before the time capsule is filled and closed at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Jefferies says it won’t be opened until 2046, but each of the district’s senior leaders will be putting something into the capsule that they have selected from their mission area. The Mayor will be putting in the proclamation.
The district says their engineering chief is putting something about the Charleston Peninsula Study in the capsule to see the progress made in the plan should construction move forward.
Jefferies say he will be putting in his COVID-19 vaccine card, while the district’s commanding officer is putting a photo of herself as the first female commanding officer in the district’s 150 years of service.
Seven other contributors will be adding items to the capsule, but Jefferies says those items will not be disclosed until they are added Friday.
The capsule is going to be opened in 25 years.
