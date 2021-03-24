Warmer temps and an increased chance of rain by the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer than average temperatures will dominate our weather as we head through the rest of this week. A cloudy start to Wednesday will give way to an increase in sunshine by the afternoon. There is a small chance of a brief shower inland near I-95. Highs today will be in the upper 70s inland, low 70s near the beaches. Warmer days are ahead, including tomorrow, when temperatures will begin climbing into the 80s. Low to mid 80s are expected Friday through the weekend with a few scattered showers and storms possible as a cold front nears our area. Beaches will remain cooler through the weekend with highs in the 70s.