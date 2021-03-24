Working Wednesdays: Hire Dynamics filling jobs in warehouse, distribution centers, manufacturing

By Ann McGill | March 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 2:32 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hire Dynamics fills openings in manufacturing, and warehouse and distribution centers around the Lowcountry.

Recruiters with the staffing agency will talk Wednesday about hundreds of current job openings.

WORKING WEDNESDAYS

Hire Dynamics puts approximately 300 people to work each week in the Charleston area.

To apply for jobs with Hire Dynamics, just click the link.

