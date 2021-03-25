Century Aluminum confirms Berkeley County plant’s restart project on schedule

CHICAGO (WCSC) - Century Aluminum of South Carolina said Friday it has reached a final agreement on a new three-year power contract with Santee Cooper and rescinded a notice to employees about potential job losses.
The contract, first announced in December, will allow the company to continue to operate its Mount Holly aluminum smelter. It takes effect on April 1 and will continue for three years through December 2023.
Michael Bless, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, also confirmed the company rescinded its outstanding WARN notice for employees that warned of 289 possible job cuts.
“We are thrilled to have reached final agreement on this new contract which, most importantly, allows us to immediately lift the WARN notice at Mt. Holly,” he said. “This milestone is welcome news for all of us, especially our Mt. Holly employees, their families and the surrounding community. I want to personally thank our employees and their families for their patience, fortitude and focus during these challenging times, while we worked to get this new contract in place. Simply put, the plant could not have survived without their hard work and perseverance.”
Bless said they have already begun the investment and onsite work necessary to expand operations, including rebuilding cells and hiring new employees.
“We all look forward to that day in the near future when additional metal will be rolling out of the newly restarted potline,” he said.
The company issued a WARN notice in October, warning that without a new power contract, all 295 existing jobs at the Berkeley County facility might be lost.
With a new contract, however, Century said the plant could eventually employ 600.
Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors approved a new multi-year contract to provide power to the plant Monday.
The utility will serve Century under an “experimental rate” that takes advantage of incremental power, excess capacity available until the Winyah Units 3 and 4 are retired at the end of the year, according to spokesperson Mollie Gore.
The agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, will free up 150 megawatts of transmission capacity, which Century has used during its existing contract. That means Santee Cooper can now use that capacity for economic wholesale market sales and purchases to benefit all of its customers, Gore said.
