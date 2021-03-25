Charleston man convicted in Ponzi scheme granted early release from federal prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge granted a compassionate release to the man who has served nearly 13 years in federal prison in a fraud case.
Al Parish received a conditional release because of his combined risk of COVID-19 and chronic medical conditions that include diabetes, obesity, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, and lower extremity edema, according to court documents.
Parish originally received a sentence of more than 24 years in connection with the Ponzi scheme after pleading guilty to mail fraud and making false statements in a “massive financial swindle in which he converted funds of hundreds of his clients in his investment business to support a lavish lifestyle,” court documents state.
“These funds included the life savings of retirees and college funds for his clients’ children,” a court order states. “The sentencing court calculated a loss in excess of $63 million by 478 clients as a result of Defendant’s confidence schemes.”
Parish, 63, has survived a bout of COVID-19 and is expected to receive his second vaccination in the near future, the documents state, adding that his medical condition is rated by medical staff as “unstable, complex chronic care.”
Judge Richard Mark Gergel ordered Parish to remain on supervised release for three years. The order also requires Parish to pay any remaining restitution at a rate of no less than $500 per month within 60 days of his release.
He must provide his probation officer with access to any requested financial information and may not incur “new credit charges or open additional lines of credit without the approval of the probation officer,” the documents state.
Other conditions of release include that he is restricted to his home at all times except for “employment; education; religious services; medical, substance abuse, or mental health treatment; attorney visits; court appearances; court-ordered obligations; or other activities as pre-approved by the officer.”
The order also requires that all computer activity be monitored and searched without warning.
