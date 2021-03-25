Charleston restaurant selected for $2,500 tip in nationwide challenge to aid businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston restaurant was selected to receive a $2,500 tip in a nationwide challenge to aid businesses. The recipient of the tip was Lewis Barbecue on 464 N. Nassau Street.
Officials say the restaurant challenge, which was launched by Certified Angus Beef, is aimed at getting customers back to dining out and driving dollars back into the industry at a time when it’s needed most.
The tips are given to two restaurants across the county each week as part of the restaurant challenge. Employees at Lewis Barbecue received the “big tip” on Thursday afternoon, while another area restaurant, Oak Steakhouse Charleston, also received a $2,500 tip on Wednesday.
“The social media campaign spurs consumers to use the hashtag #RestaurantChallenge on Instagram and Facebook when posting their dining experiences,” organizers said. “By tagging the restaurant where they’re dining, they also enter that restaurant’s staff into a drawing for one of the $2,500 prizes that will be shared among the team.”
Organizers released the following information on the challenge.
JOIN THE CHALLENGE
There’s lots of ways to get involved, but what’s most important is supporting your favorite restaurant. Pick what works best for you.
1. Support a local restaurant by ordering carryout or delivery, dining in (where possible) or purchasing gift cards.
2. Share something good: other ways to participate include: tipping big, posting a five-star review or leaving a kind note showing you care on your receipt.
3. Post a photo of your meal (or favorite restaurant memory) on Facebook or Instagram using #RestaurantChallenge. You’ll be entered for a chance to win a $100 visa gift card to dine out again.
4. Tag your favorite restaurant in the post. They’ll be entered for a chance to win $2,500 in support for their staff. (That’s a big tip!)
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.