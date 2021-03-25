College of Charleston hiring Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey as new head basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston will hire Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey as their new head basketball coach a source at the school confirmed on Thursday.
Kelsey will replace Earl Grant who left last week to coach at Boston College.
CofC Athletics Director Matt Roberts told us he’d have no comment on the report on Thursday but that there would be an introductory press conference for a head coach on Friday. The school’s Board of Trustees is set to meet at 6pm on Thursday for an emergency meeting which, according to the agenda, will feature discussion on an employment contract for a senior athletics department official.
Kelsey spent 9 seasons at Winthrop where he won 185 games, 4 Big South titles and went to 3 NCAA Tournaments.
The coach started his college career working at Wake Forest where he spent 8 seasons as an assistant before spending 3 years as an assistant at Xavier.
This isn’t the first head coaching job Kelsey has accepted in his time at Winthrop though. Back in 2017, he was set to be introduced as the new head coach at UMass before backing out of the position.
It was a similar position that CofC found themselves in almost 15 years ago with another Winthrop head coach, Gregg Marshall. A former assistant to John Kresse, Marshall was introduced at the College in June of 2006 only to return to Winthrop the next day and resume coaching the Eagles.
Kelsey will have some major rebuilding work to do at the College when he takes over. Six CofC players have entered their name in the transfer portal since the end of the season with two of them already picking new schools. Zep Jasper will head to Auburn while Brevin Galloway will join Grant at Boston College.
The coaches salary at Winthrop was close to $250,000 per year and it’s expected that he’ll at least double that at the College. Grant was making over $650,000 per year before he exited.
