COVID-19 death toll in SC surpasses 8,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Thursday the state has recorded more than 8,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
The report included 551 new confirmed and 440 probable cases; and 31 confirmed and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 461,418 confirmed cases, 83,836 probable cases, 8,021 confirmed deaths and 1,062 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 23,968 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 3.8%, down from 4.7% reported Wednesday.
To date, the state has performed more than 6.6 million COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
As of Friday, DHEC reported more than 1 million South Carolinians had either been fully vaccinated or had begun the vaccine process, depending on whether they took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least the first of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.